Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:22 pm, the suspects, while inside of a moving vehicle, approached the victims at the listed location. Multiple suspects fired handguns, which struck the two victims, then fled the scene. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle, described as a silver sedan, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.