Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,362 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:22 pm, the suspects, while inside of a moving vehicle, approached the victims at the listed location. Multiple suspects fired handguns, which struck the two victims, then fled the scene. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The vehicle, described as a silver sedan, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.