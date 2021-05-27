Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located the victim, an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/XWIjg0ifQcM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.