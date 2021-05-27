Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of 19th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the 1200 block of 19th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:27 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old Jonathan Ethridge, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

