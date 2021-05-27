Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 3400 Block of 25th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the 3400 block of 25th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:53 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects motioned as if to be armed with firearms and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful, exited the vehicle, and then fled the scene on foot.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.