Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1500 Block of East Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the 1500 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:32 pm, the suspect forcibly entered a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old DaQuan Tucker, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###