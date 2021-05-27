Big Data Analytics In The Investments Market Helps Refine Service Offerings And Increase Revenues

Investments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Investments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues. This is among key investment industry trends. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients’ inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern and the ability of the client to take risks. They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real time investment advice. For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston, used Automatic Identification System (AIS) to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size in order to develop analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.

The investment market research report is segmented by type into wealth management, securities brokerage and stock exchange services, investment banking, by end user into B2B, B2C, and by mode into online, offline.

Subsegments covered are asset management, funds, trusts, and other financial vehicles, portfolio management and investment advice, equities brokerage, stock exchanges, bonds brokerage, derivatives & commodities brokerage, other stock brokerage, mergers & acquisitions advisory, debt capital markets underwriting, equity capital markets underwriting, financial sponsor/syndicated loans.

Read More On The Global Investments Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investments-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The global investments market size is expected to grow from $2340.57 billion in 2020 to $2624.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3631.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

North America is the largest region in the global investments market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global market. The Middle East is the smallest region in the global investment management market.

Major companies in the market include Agricultural Bank of China, Northwestern Mutual, Barclays, JP Morgan, Bank of America.

Investments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides investments market overview, forecast investments market size and growth for the whole market, investments market segments, and geographies, investments market trends, investments market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Investments Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1888&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investment-banking-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Wealth Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wealth-management-global-market-report

Fintech Market - By Type Of Service (Payments, Wealth Management, Insurance, Personal Loans, Personal Finance, Fund Transfer, Others), By Technology (Mobile Commerce And Transfers, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Others), By Service Provider (Payment Processors, Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms, Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies And Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fintech-market

Financial Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

