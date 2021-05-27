The Food And Beverages Industry Sees An Increased Demand For Clean Label Products

Food And Beverages Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Food And Beverages Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for clean label products is increasing rapidly owing to significant rise in awareness of healthy eating. Clean label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavor enhancers, dyes or artificial preservatives. Also, many food service and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants. According to a food and beverage market research survey of 1,000 customers in the UK and Russia by Ingredion in 2016, 70% of consumers purchasing dairy and bakery products are aware of clean labels and the presence of clean labels influences their buying decisions and 30% of consumers are looking for some kind of clean label claim.

The F&B market consists of sales of food, beverages, pet food and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, animal and pet food, and tobacco products. The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major companies in the global food and beverage industry include Nestle S.A, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo, JBS S.A., Anheuser Busch InBev.

The global food and beverage market size is expected to grow from $5838.8 billion in 2020 to $6196.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8163.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global food and beverages market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 22%. Africa is the smallest region in the global market.

TBRC’s food and beverage market segments by type are alcoholic beverages, nonalcoholic beverages, grain products, bakery & confectionary, other foods products, frozen and fruit & veg, dairy food, meat, poultry and seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food, animal and pet food, tobacco products, by distribution channel are supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, and by nature are organic and conventional.

Subsegments covered are beer, wine and brandy, spirits, coffee and tea, soft drink and ice, flour, rice and malt, other grain products, breakfast cereal, sugar and confectionery products, bread and bakery products, cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla, perishable prepared food, snack food, all other miscellaneous food, frozen food, canned and ambient food, milk and butter, cheese, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products, ice cream and frozen dessert, meat products, poultry, seafood, flavoring syrup and concentrate, seasoning and dressing, fats and oils, pet food, animal food, cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos, smoking and other tobacco products.

