Brand Auditor's customer perception audits are increasingly popular but marketing consultants hate it
Brand and marketing consultants are worried about their value proposition becoming obsolete.VICTORIA, GOZO, MALTA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand Auditor's customer perception audits are increasingly popular but marketing consultants hate it
In late 2020, Malta-based market research and brand audit company has introduced several customer perception based brand audits, enabling business owners to understand what their target audiences like and dislike about their brand. The innovative solution gained instant popularity among startups and small online-first businesses, especially e-commerce stores.
The company aggressively positions itself to make the opinion of brand consultants redundant. Their tagline "Let your potential customers tell you how to improve your brand" combined with the latest YouTube ad "Forget the consulting blah blah" stirred such controversy that the video had to be removed. It was uploaded again last week.
"I understand that consultants and marketing agencies are worried because their subjective opinions cannot be as useful as the feedback we collect from potential customers. Quality and value always win. We never wanted to compete with them. Most of our sales are generated through our referral partners who are marketing and business management consultants." said Daniel Diosi, founder of Brand Auditor.
The company has developed a system that enables business owners to launch market research campaigns to collect feedback about various aspects of their business, products, and marketing. Brand Auditor is also connected to leading market research companies like Nielsen and Gartner - accessing volumes of proprietary data for benchmarking purposes. Brand Auditor made specialized audits available for startups, e-commerce stores, hotels, professionals who build their brand, and a lot more.
The company established its reputation as an affordable market research and customer perception insight provider. Audits starting at $350 are offering significantly higher information value compared to traditional brand audits offered by consultants, ranging typically from $3000 to $5000.
Suzanne Dulski
Brand Auditor
+356 99132467
suzanne@brandauditor.me