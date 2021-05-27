Pinterest launches new advertising campaign to highlight the platform’s extensive discovery capabilities

Pinterest het launched a new TV and digital advertising campaign aimed at highlighting the extensive in-app product discovery opportunities facilitated by the growing smart interest, helping users find more pens for them.

As you can see, the campaign focuses specifically on how Pinterest can help users connect with relevant ideas for their specific interests, and on the data points it uses to connect the discoveries.

As explained by Pinterest CMO Andrea Mallard:

“We all know that time is our most precious resource, and yet we give it so freely to things we give nothing back. Pinterest is the invitation to claim back from that time. To explore with it, experiment with it and set the goal of how we spend it. As we reflect on how the next generation reveals every facet of their lives, this campaign encourages them to do things that actually bring them joy. ”

The campaign is in collaboration with creative agency Droga5, and will operate in the UK and US via TV, audio, podcast and digital platforms.

The campaign will also be Pinterest’s first promotional push in Japan, where the platform is slowly gaining momentum, and is looking for a foothold for future expansion.

Pinterest recently report that its international business grew very rapidly in the first quarter of the year, and that the growth of international users has now driven its broader expansion. The platform apparently has approx. 6 million users in Japan, and sees significant potential for expansion, especially given the increasing popularity of Twitter in the region. Pinterest opened an office in Singapore, in addition to its base in Japan, to expand its Asian operations again in 2019.

This is a great campaign that can help spark more interest in the platform and spur continued growth. Pinterest is ready now 478 million active users generally, but it warned of the likely slowdown in growth momentum as the COVID-19 vaccination of vaccines continues, with more regions returning to regular activities, including personal shopping.

The longer-term outlook does look good for Pinterest, though, and by emphasizing its benefits for product discovery, more users can explore it and see what it shows in relation to their interests.