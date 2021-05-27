TikTok adds a new ‘Preview’ option to show you what clips in the app will look like

It’s a simple but useful addition. TikTok implements a new ‘Preview’ option in the video composition screen, which, when typed, shows you exactly how your track will appear in the app, including text overlays, effects placement, etc.

As you can see in this example, posted by Dan Thorne (and shared by Matt Navarra), if you tap on the ‘Preview’ option at the top of the screen in the composer, it will show you what your clip will look like if it’s live, with transparent overlays of your caption text, along with the function buttons at the right side that viewers will see in the app.

This will make it easier to prevent you from accidentally placing your text behind one of the buttons or obscuring your focus content behind the bottom description.

You can test your TikTok ads already in the ad creation process with preview tools built into the ad composer.

But it will be a way to use the same on your organic posts, which can be a great, simple help in your creative process.

The Preview option is now available to some users, but not all. We have asked TikTok for an update on availability, and will update this message as / when we hear it.