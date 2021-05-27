Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,385 in the last 365 days.

TikTok adds a new ‘Preview’ option to show you what clips in the app will look like

It’s a simple but useful addition. TikTok implements a new ‘Preview’ option in the video composition screen, which, when typed, shows you exactly how your track will appear in the app, including text overlays, effects placement, etc.

As you can see in this example, posted by Dan Thorne (and shared by Matt Navarra), if you tap on the ‘Preview’ option at the top of the screen in the composer, it will show you what your clip will look like if it’s live, with transparent overlays of your caption text, along with the function buttons at the right side that viewers will see in the app.

This will make it easier to prevent you from accidentally placing your text behind one of the buttons or obscuring your focus content behind the bottom description.

You can test your TikTok ads already in the ad creation process with preview tools built into the ad composer.

But it will be a way to use the same on your organic posts, which can be a great, simple help in your creative process.

The Preview option is now available to some users, but not all. We have asked TikTok for an update on availability, and will update this message as / when we hear it.

You just read:

TikTok adds a new ‘Preview’ option to show you what clips in the app will look like

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.