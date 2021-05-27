Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HIDOE NEWS RELEASE: SUMMER MEALS PROGRAM BEGINS JUNE 4 FOR ALL CHILDREN AGES 18 AND YOUNGER

Posted on May 26, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced that its Grab-and-Go meal service will continue to provide meals to the community during the summer. All children ages 18 and younger may participate at the approximately 80 distribution sites, regardless of their enrollment status.

The summer meals program will begin on June 4 and run until July 19. There will be no meal distribution service between June 1 and June 3.

“We know that this service will help our students achieve educational opportunities by providing reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months,” Randall Tanaka, assistant superintendent, Office of Facilities and Operations, said. “We encourage all children in the community to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Meal distribution will be at lunchtime only. Pick-ups will include one lunch for that day and one breakfast for the following day, per child.

Families are encouraged to visit their nearest participating school — and not visit multiple locations — to ensure that schools can produce the appropriate number of meals each day. Please contact the school of your choice for more details. Sponsor sites at public agencies, churches and nonprofit organizations will also be distributing meals to children over the summer. Details will be forthcoming. Click here for a current list of meal locations.

Parents or guardians who choose to pick up meals without their child(ren) present must provide one of the following verification documents daily:

  • Official letter or email from school listing child(ren) enrolled.
  • Recent student report card(s).
  • Attendance record(s) from parent portals of school websites.
  • Birth certificate(s) of child(ren).
  • Student ID card(s).
  • Driver’s permit/license(s) for high school students.
  • State-issued ID of the student.

For special diet accommodations, please send an email to [email protected].

 

