The White House uses Snapchat to provide information to younger audiences

The US government has launched a new press to promote the vaccine intake under COVID-19 among younger people, with a range of Snapchat lenses, featuring, among others, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who share information about the vaccine and how people can get it.

As reported by CNN:

‘From Wednesday, Snapchat users will be able to use an augmented reality lens worn by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, dr. Anthony Fauci and viral immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett answer, answering questions about the vaccine. […] The Snapchat experience also includes a call from augmented reality from Harris, who shares a link to vaccines.gov – where Snapchat users can find their nearest vaccination site. ‘

The CDC has report that while the U.S. vaccine push is delivering good results, the uptake rate below people aged 24 and younger are still low, and this should strengthen this segment to meet the White House vaccine adoption targets.

The fact that the government has chosen Snapchat for this purpose underlines the increasing influence of the app at the company reporting that it now reaches about 90% of 13-24 year olds across the US, more than Facebook, Instagram and Messenger in this demographic group.

Of course, the government is also raising awareness of TikTok and Instagram, but in creating dedicated Snap lenses, it emphasizes the importance of Snap’s presence in this regard, and the power of its AR tools to communicate information – for utility, besides just adding digital dog ears to your selfies.

Snapchat is working to raise awareness most recent research reports, with Snap command data showing that:

“The adoption of AR follows the increase in mobile usage we saw in the mid-2000s: By 2025, nearly 75% of the world’s population and almost all smartphone users will be regular AR users.”

The focus of the research is to highlight the potential of AR for e-commerce, but as shown by this initiative, it also has the potential to share information and deliver messages that are more likely to engage younger audiences. .

And as these trends continue, it’s likely to increase, and people are becoming more and more accustomed to seeing AR applications and tools, eventually growing into the expectation that they will be able to get more out of AR applications with which they can directly communicate.

This is an interesting experiment in this regard, and hopefully Snap will also provide data on user engagement with these lenses, and ideally how it then relates to the subsequent uptake of vaccines as a result.

The new Lenses are available for Snapchat users in the US starting this week.