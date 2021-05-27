Twitter adds access to spaces via the Internet as it continues to develop its social media platform

Twitter has taken another steady leap forward in the evolving audio social sphere by adding Space access via the Internet, which means you can now set up Spaces from your computer on Twitter.

It’s not perfect yet. I tried to tune in to a few Spaces and came up to this screen, which remained stagnant as long as I waited.

But there are early dental problems, but the ability to access Spaces on the Internet is a major advance, as it not only offers the option for even more users, but also allows hosts and speakers to use their computer microphones and audio setups which will result in more professional sounding, higher quality Spaces streams.

As you can see in the picture above, you only get a preview of the Space when you connect to a Space on your computer, similar to the mobile setup, which shows you a variety of people who are both talking and present. If you choose to join, the Space window will then decrease to the right of the Twitter presentation screen, which will allow you to scroll through your timeline while listening.

As you can see here, captions, if you turn them on, will also appear below the Spaces window so you can also follow the text, while there will also be a speaker panel below the main screen to show who is voice you are hearing .

It’s a great, valuable addition that will further enhance the sound option of Twitter, while it’s Clubhouse, which has just finished the Android app implemented in all regions.

And Clubhouse is still working on an invitation basis to better manage the system load, while Twitter Spaces is now available for all with over 600 followers in the app, over mobile and internet. Extensive access is now a major lure for anyone considering their audio-social options, and while Clubhouse still has a level of exclusivity and a cool factor among early adopters, history would suggest that the platform with the greatest reach eventually likely to win, in a competitive sense.

This does not mean that clubhouse can not exist with Spaces and Facebooks upcoming audio social tools (under other), but it may be necessary to refocus on a specific use niche to avoid comparison and competition with larger platforms against which it simply has no chance.

For Twitter, however, Clubhouse should thank you for launching the audio-social trend, which is now reaping the rewards through increased platform use and engagement. It will be interesting to see what impact this has on Twitter usage in the upcoming Q2 report, while Twitter now also needs to pay attention to the discovery of Spaces to maximize usage and interest.

Spaces for desks will be rolled out in all regions from today.