Gov. Cox lowers flags in honor of the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, CA

May 26, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 26, 2021) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, CA.

Flags should be maintained at half staff from sunset, May 26, until sunset, May 30. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read President Biden’s proclamation here.

