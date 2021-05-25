Pelosi Remarks at Photo Opportunity with the Family of George Floyd

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Marking one year since the murder of George Floyd, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Karen Bass and Members of Congress held a photo opportunity with the Floyd family ahead of a meeting to discuss progress on passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:

Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. There are many honors afforded as Speaker of the House and Members of Congress – none that surpass the honor we have today to welcome the family of George Floyd back to the Capitol.

They’ve been here before to help us pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. On that day they said – in honor of Gianna, beautiful Gianna – would we name the bill in honor of George Floyd? My response was, ‘Only if it meets your standards.’ And here we are today, hoping to pass a bill named for George Floyd that meets his standards.

Following the murder of George Floyd, which today we observe the one-year – one-year commemoration of, people around the world flooded the streets for days and weeks, millions of people. Gianna said, ‘My daddy will change the world.’ And it means her prediction is coming true. And it's coming true because so many people who’ve worked so hard for decades to make it come true.

Taking the lead in the House of Representatives is our colleague, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Madam Chair. With us today, also, is Steven Horsford, the Vice Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. Did I say Mr. Horsford was from Nevada? Did I say Congresswoman Bass was a Californian?

And they join us to welcome the entire family and friends of George Floyd. You bring, really, honor to the Congress by visiting us today. We hope to bring comfort to your family by passing the final bill very soon.

With that, I’m pleased to yield to the most distinguished angel of it all for us, Madam Chair, Congresswoman Karen Bass of California.

***

Now, the family is going to be welcomed by the President at the White House. In the meantime, they are going to the Senate side. So, we want them to stay on schedule. Again, we will welcome you. Next time, hopefully, we can have a meal together and celebrate the passage of the bill, and that should be very good.

Thank you.

