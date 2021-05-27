Facebook adds new monetization tools for streamers, including stars for VOD viewers

Facebook wants to provide more revenue and promotional opportunities for game streamers through a expansion of the Stars viewer donation tools, and new streaming ads for live games.

And if there are examples of the past to go over, many of these options will eventually migrate to Facebook’s other creative monetization offerings – so you may well see that these tools will soon appear on other Facebook surfaces as well.

First, with the expansion of Stars – with more viewers wanting to watch the original broadcast of game streams, Facebook is testing it now the ability for viewers to send Stars while watching VOD content.

As explained by Facebook:

“Stars are already a powerful way for viewers to support living creators, and we also want to bring this support experience to VOD. Stars for VOD is currently testing with a small group of creators, hoping to expand wider soon.“

Facebook is looking to expand the use of Stars in game streams with discounted Stars packages and new, animated virtual gifts that can be awarded during a broadcast. It offers viewers more ways to converse with their favorite streamers, and also increases the revenue potential for the creators themselves, giving them more incentive to continue posting on Facebook.

Awarding stars afterwards is unlikely to have the same appeal, as you will not be able to attract the attention of the streamers with your gift, but by giving fans the opportunity to make donations if they prefer, it can only help to facilitates more donation activities, which benefit the creators in general.

And Facebook wants to expand revenue opportunities even further with new ad breaks within streams.

“We are testing Live Breaks, a new form of mid-roll advertising for game creators in our affiliate program to make money and entertain viewers while taking a short break. Live Breaks are manually activated 30-, 90- or 150 second second ad breaks with a mix of standard mid-roll video ads and creator-generated or viewer-generated content, such as highlights and tracks from great plays or composite calls to action for your viewers. “

This is another way for streamers to improve the direct connection, and to earn revenue from their Facebook efforts, by making better use of the gaps in their broadcasts.

Finally, Facebook is also expanding itsLevel upa wildcreamer access program for creators in more regions.

“Our Level Up program is the first stop in the career as creator of Facebook Gaming and offers creators initial tools to start their communities and earn their earnings. To give more creators around the world access to the program, we recently Level Up extended to the following regions: Hong Kong, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Paraguay, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Ukraine and Venezuela We want to help make live streams accessible to as many people as possible, and the global expansion of Level Up is a great way to do that. ‘

Streamers who join the Level Up Program access to Facebook stars and fan subscriptions, while also gaining personal support and beta access to new Facebook Gaming features.

Game has become a bigger focus for Facebook over time and it is gradually increasing its market share as it seems to be competing with YouTube and Twitch with the major players in the sector. Last year, StreamLabs reported that Facebook Gaming first watched a billion hours, and that it is still far from the other two, is Microsoft’s decision to shuts down its gaming platform Mixer, along with the pandemic, helped Facebook continue strengthens its presence and an appeal to certain sectors of the gaming community, who will no doubt be happy to have more opportunities for monetization.

This may be how Facebook is finally solidifying its offering. Facebook has achieved more than Twitch, and if it can also offer greater revenue potential, it could become a strong lure for more creators to pull over, especially as Twitch is still embroiled in controversy around ‘bubble streams‘and shifting the focus of the platform.

If Twitch is going to become more interest-oriented, then why not stream on Facebook or YouTube instead – and with games playing an important role in the community and the community for the next generation of consumers, this is an important element for Facebook to to focus on, as a way to maintain relevance, and connect the next phase of its VR evolution.

While still a relatively small element at the moment, it’s a major focus, while the features launched in Facebook Gaming will also, as usual, merge into other creator tools, so you can see more of these monetization tools in other applications soon.