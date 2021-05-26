DOH NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI’I DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH CONDUCTS PREVIEW TOURS OF HAWAI’I STATE HOSPITAL’S NEW PATIENT FACILITY

Newsroom Posted on May 26, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i State Hospital, which is operated by the Hawai‘i Department of Health, gave a sneak preview of its new, 144-bed, secure psychiatric facility in Kaneohe today to a handful of legislators and media.

The new, $160.5 million facility was officially turned over to the Hawai‘i Department of Health from the Department of Accounting and General Services, which oversaw the construction of the design-build project by general contractor Hensel Phelps. Groundbreaking for the facility was held in August 2018. Safe worksite practices allowed construction to continue during the pandemic and the design-build process enabled construction to be completed in three years — a relatively short time for a project of this magnitude and complexity.

The new building replaces the Goddard Building, named after Oscar Goddard, who served as director of institutions from July 1, 1939 to February 9, 1944. The building, dedicated on May 20, 1950, was called the Goddard Treatment Center and at the time, was a major expansion of the Territorial Hospital. At the time, the facility represented the latest thinking in the treatment of the mentally ill, solidifying the function of the hospital from a position of custodial care to remediation. The new facility, yet to be named, incorporates best practices in psychiatric hospital care. It features textures, colors, open spaces, classrooms, group therapy rooms, shared activity spaces, a gymnasium, and fenced outdoor recreational spaces to create an optimal environment to foster healing and well-being for patients. Clear lines of sight from the nursing stations will enhance safety and security for employees and patients.

“This new building takes care to a new level for our patients,” said Ronald “Run” Heidelberg, administrator of Hawai‘i State Hospital. “The hospital staff had input into the design and development of the new building so there’s a great sense of pride and ownership in this new facility.”

Hawai‘i State Hospital is licensed for 202 beds and plans to move current patients to the new facility in a phased approach, beginning July 1, 2021. It will also be holding discussions with existing employees and eventually plans to recruit additional staff as patient occupancy in the news building increases.

# # #