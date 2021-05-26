DLNR NEWS RELEASE: MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EXPECTED TO FILL PARKS, TRAILS, AND WATER WITH PEOPLE – COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS REMAIN IN PLACE

Newsroom Posted on May 26, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The upcoming holiday weekend could see the largest post-pandemic number of locals and visitors using state parks, trails, and taking to the water.

Numerous DLNR divisions, responsible for management of public facilities and locales, are gearing up for big crowds in popular parks and on heavily used trails and recreating on beaches and in the ocean.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will be out in full force trying to keep people safe and ensuring they are following all rules and laws.

While masks are no longer required to be worn outside, it is strongly encouraged when you are outside in large groups to continue to wear a mask.

This is the information people need for their planning of Memorial Day weekend activities:

DLNR Division of State Parks (SP):

Keawaula section of Ka‘ena Point State Park (O‘ahu)

The park will be open on Saturday and Sunday. When the gate closes on Sunday May 30th at 7:00pm, it shall remain closed until the following Saturday morning at 6:00am. All vehicles need to be removed prior to closing of the gate on Sunday night. No camping permitted.

Polihale State Park (Kaua’i)

While the park remains open, no camping is allowed until additional improvements to protect sensitive dune areas are implemented.

The area around Makena State Park will be impacted by a south swell over the holiday weekend and the shore break can be very dangerous. Park users please use caution and proper judgement before entering the water if conditions exceed your ability under those circumstances. There are no lifeguards on duty. Please also abide by all park rules.

Makena State Park closes daily at 7:00pm The Little Beach portion closes at 4:00pm on weekends. Pu’u Ola’i closes at 4:00 pm to eliminate large group gatherings during sunset and the associated illegal activities. Any group activity with greater than 25 people requires a special use permit.

DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW):

Ahu o Laka (Kāne’ohe Bay sandbar, O‘ahu) No alcohol is permitted during the three-day holiday weekend.

Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program. Statewide most of the Nā Ala Hele system trails will remain open and residents and visitors alike are encouraged to get out and hike. Check the Hawai`i Trails website for information on specific trails, including any temporary closures and current trail conditions. Please stay on sanctioned trails, be prepared for a range of weather and conditions, do not hike alone, carry plenty of water, and be mindful of your surroundings.

Waimanu Campground remains closed due to Covid-19. DOCARE Officers patrol the area frequently.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case, “Hawai‘i is already seeing major increases in the numbers of mainland visitors and Memorial Day weekend is expected to see the greatest number of arrivals since the pandemic started nearly a year and a half ago. We’re pleased and excited to show our guests and kama‘aina the real jewels of our public lands and just want everyone to follow the rules, to behave, and most importantly to be safe.”

