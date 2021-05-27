Facebook shares new research on how SMEs adjust their digital strategies due to the pandemic

Facebook has a partnership with Deloitte on publish a new report which looks at the challenges facing SMEs over the past year, and how they have increasingly turned to digital platforms to maintain contact with their audience in different ways.

The Report of 44 pages, which contains responses from more than 30,000 SMEs from around the world, looks specifically at how personalized advertising and social platforms have helped different brands, with examples and case studies to illustrate the key points.

You can download the full report here, but in this post we are going to look at some highlights.

To first look at the benefits of personalized advertising and advanced targeting models available on digital platforms, research shows that 74% of the SMEs who use personalized ads reported that these ads were important to the success of their business.

According to the report:

“A similar trend was observed among respondents using personalized ads on Facebook applications, with 73% reporting that it is important to grow their business successfully. SMEs use personalized ads in developing countries, including Indonesia (88% ), India (84%) and Mexico (81%), probably emphasized its importance for the success of the business. ‘

The numbers underline Facebook’s core business in its opposition to Apple’s recent update of the IDFA data tracker, which now asks all users regarding the detection of information in the app, and gives them the opportunity to extract it if they prefer. Facebook claims that Apple’s update would ultimately hurt small businesses most, because if many people turn off data tracking because of these directions, as is expected, then it will reduce the ability to provide accurate targeted audience information within the ad options, which will ultimately reduce the effectiveness of the ad. .

The consequences will be most felt by SMEs, which have much lower advertising budgets, and these figures show that SMEs are definitely growing and relying on advanced data targeting for their marketing campaigns, which is helping to promote the expansion.

Of course, the IDFA update was rolled out anyway, but it will be interesting to see if, and how much, the cost of Facebook ads rises as a result, and what the impact on smaller brands will ultimately be.

The report also shows that SMEs who use social media have twice reported that more than half of their sales come from overseas customers, emphasizing the extended reach of the medium, while SMEs using personalized ads have also been more likely to see higher sales growth in recent years. year to report.

Facebook worked to create a lake ‘borderless’ marketing platform for many years, which could greatly expand the opportunities for all SMEs, and these numbers highlight the potential, which could become even more relevant as Facebook moves more towards e-commerce and facilitating inflow sales in its applications.

Branching to international markets always offers great potential in this regard, and the more Facebook can simplify and improve this process, such as through universal payment systems such as Facebook pays, or his own Diem Cryptocurrency – the more businesses will rely on the platform as an important gear within their broader sales process.

The study also shows that more brands are now using social listening and crowdsourcing online as a way to improve their product and marketing approaches.

“This includes informal interactions on social media platforms, such as Twitter or Facebook, and formal exchange of information on dedicated platforms, such as OpenIDEO. The Facebook applications (including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger) are recognized as particularly important to SMEs in their early stages, with 64% of SMEs using the Facebook applications reporting that it is important to get feedback. ‘

This is a key benefit of social media marketing – the ability to tune in to what people around your niche are saying, and learn from these conversations to review your approach while UGC can also be very effective in maximizing your brand messages and establishing contact with fans.

On the other hand, the data also show that more businesses are leaning on digital platforms for hire and e-learning, and most SMEs currently use social platforms to hire in certain capacity.

This is an important point to note – moral and ethical considerations, except that these days it’s pretty safe for hiring managers to look you up on social media when they go through their hiring process.

Of course, businesses also use social platforms to connect with relevant candidates through peer recommendations and job advertisements, but some of these also include research and background, which in many cases is now a determining factor.

The report also looks at broader approaches to social media strategies and how they can benefit business.

Here are some interesting notes and insights, and some important considerations for your marketing strategy, even if only in a norm. The feedback from other SMEs provides more context on how others are responding to the effects of the pandemic, and it can help with your planning, moving forward or highlighting new opportunities that you have not considered.

You can download the full report “Unlocking small business innovation and growth through the rise of the personalized economy” here.