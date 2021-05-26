Governor Newsom Travels to San Jose, Issues Statement on Shooting

Published: May 26, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom met with labor and law enforcement leaders in San Jose following today’s shooting and issued the following statement:

“We join San Jose and the labor community in grieving the victims of yet another horrific act of gun violence today. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to their friends and families and to all who have been impacted by this tragedy.

“We are resolved to bring meaning to this tragic moment with real action to curb the gun violence crisis in our country. We must address the root causes of these devastating acts at every level of government.

“My Administration continues to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation and we thank our courageous first responders for their lifesaving action today.”

The Governor ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

