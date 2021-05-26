Instagram adds a new ‘Drops’ product window to promote e-commerce activity

As it gradually moves further in e-commerce, and to facilitate in-app purchase facilities, Instagram today unveiled a new product showcase option called ‘Drops‘, which will highlight the latest product launches of brands you are involved with or interested in, at the top of the Store tab in the app.

As you can see here, the new Drops screen will display the latest new versions and limited offers regarding your interests.

The option essentially builds on Instagrams product reminders option, which was first introduced in 2019.

As explained by Instagram:

“Brands who want to be the center of culture, community and trade choose to launch products on Instagram. In September 2019, Instagram made it easier for brands and their fans by offering product reminders where people can sign up to receive a notification when an item is available for purchase. “

As you can see here, the product reminder enables brands to give alerts to interested users based on their previews, which in turn helps to raise awareness and maximize interest at launch.

Drops will gather all of these notifications in one place, and also provide updates on new, related product launches that match your interests.

It can be a great way to help develop hype and spark conversations around your in-app product launches, while also facilitating direct connection and maintaining awareness with interested consumers.

To qualify your product for a Drops list, you need the Product Launch feature which is available via Trade Manager for the brands already registered in the e-commerce tools app. It also allows you to use stickers and reminders for product launches in Posts, Stories and Reels to maximize awareness around your upcoming launch.

And now you’re also eligible to appear on people’s Drops page, adding another promotional element to the process.

This can be a great way to maximize your reach and awareness in IG – which, as noted, is gradually developing more and more e-commerce tools, which will slowly change the behavior and expectations of users in the app.

It may be worth considering in your process.

Drops are currently only available to users in the US, and only on mobile devices. You can view your Drops list (on mobile) here.