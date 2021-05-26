Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce Upcoming Changes to Walk-Up Vaccination Sites

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced upcoming changes to the District’s walk-up vaccination sites, many that go into effect during the last week of June. As adjustments are made to the public vaccination sites, residents are reminded that the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be free at pharmacies, clinics, and health care centers across DC. Residents can find the closest available vaccination location at vaccines.gov or by texting their zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

Additionally, residents are reminded that Friday, May 28 will be the last day of operations for the COVID-19 testing site at Judiciary Square. In addition to other public testing sites that will remain open, residents, visitors, and workers will continue to be able to pick up and drop off free Test Yourself DC at-home testing kits at 16 libraries across DC. Find pick-up and drop off locations for Test Yourself DC at coronavirus.dc.gov/testyourself.

Going forward, there are two changes to how COVID-19 and vaccination data will be released and uploaded to coronavirus.dc.gov. Previously, updated COVID-19 vaccination data was released on Monday mornings; beginning today, that data will be uploaded to coronavirus.dc.gov every Wednesday morning. Additionally, beginning this week, daily COVID-19 data will be released Monday through Friday. COVID-19 data from Saturday and Sunday will be incorporated into the Monday data report.

Walk-Up Vaccination Site Closures

Arena Stage will close on June 27. First doses of Pfizer vaccine will be provided through June 6. Anyone who receives their first dose of Pfizer vaccine by June 6, will be able to receive their second dose at this site until June 27. From June 7 through June 27, this site will have Johnson & Johnson available for any individuals who presents for a first shot.

Individuals who prefer to receive a vaccine other than Johnson & Johnson, may go to one of these walk-up sites to receive their first dose before the final closing date, but will need to utilize another provider (found on vaccines.gov) to administer their second shot.

Adjustments to Community Vaccination Sites

On May 31, the following sites will close due to the provider (Giant) transitioning back to store vaccinations only.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (Ward 5)

Kenilworth Recreation Center (Ward 7)

On or around June 1, DPR sites will transition to DCPS sites due to summer camp operations.

Ida B Wells Middle School (Ward 4) from Lamond Recreation Center

Luke C Moore High School (Ward 5) from Langdon Park Community Center

Eastern High School (Ward 6) from Rosedale Recreation Center

Anacostia High School (Ward 8) from Fort Stanton Recreation Center

Earlier this week, DC Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer announced the launch of a new program that connects District organizations, including faith-based and community-based organizations as well as District employers, with vaccine providers that can assist with providing COVID-19 vaccinations to large groups in the community or workplace. Through the Vaccine Exchange Program, organizations are now able to submit requests for a vaccine clinic and vaccine providers are able to accept those requests and schedule clinics. The Vaccine Exchange Program Clinics can accommodate groups of individuals from community groups, employers, or groups of individuals. The clinics can take place indoor or outdoor. Vaccine clinic operations generally require use of three distinct spaces for the following functions: check-in, vaccine administration, and post-vaccination observation. All spaces must allow for social distancing to be maintained. Organizations interested in offering a vaccination clinic can submit a request at request.vaccineexchange.dc.gov. User guides for the portals are available for organizations and vaccine providers.

A full schedule of the days and hours of the current walk-up sites can be found on coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc. Residents are able to see approximate wait times, if there is a wait, at each site at coronavirus.dc.gov/dontwait. The walk-up sites are in addition to the pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers that are also administering the vaccines citywide.

Residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can still call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.

Residents, visitors, and workers are reminded that the safest way to enjoy all DC has to offer is by getting vaccinated.