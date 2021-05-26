Disney Channel Actor and Social Media Influencer Devan Leos Quietly Releases Somber New Song
Disney actor, influencer, and online entrepreneur Devan Leos has just released a new son song completely under the radar.
It's like a love ballad of regrets”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disney Actor Devan Leos has released a new song called "Full Blown Wasted", on all platforms according to official sources. This may be shocking to a lot of people, especially considering that Devan isn't promoting his track at all! The song is a somber yet sonically satisfying "love ballad of regrets". While Devan has been known to make music on SoundCloud ("Mostly idea scracthes"), an official release is unexpected from the artist. When asked to explain the song, the actor said "It's like a love ballad of regrets", and then went on to say "Full-blown wasted represents, of course, the idea of intoxication... Love can be absolutely inebriating, but also when it is snatched away, the affection you once gave seems wasted." Ending his explanation with: "..and then, the trenchant and ironic results of being love-drunk, may lead one to one numbing the pain by means of becoming 'full-blown wasted." The actors' recent music release may have been done unenthusiastically, however, the raw and emotional passion Leos has for the song is clearly obvious. Devan Leos has most recently been working on his marketing and PR company, as well as supporting and helping out with local charities such as Family Promise SCV. While Devan Leos will not say what his next project is, Leos recently said there are some wild and unexpected operations planned for the future.
— Devan Leos
