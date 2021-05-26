Facebook shares new insights in developing attempts to detect and remove misinformation

As it continues to refine its approach to actors of misinformation and disinformation, and locate networks that want to reach the general public for their own political purposes, Facebook today has a new 44-page report on the various coordinated networks tracked since 2017, following revelations surrounding the Cambridge Analytica and Russian-backed U.S. intervention efforts.

Facebook is full ‘Influence threat report‘ gives an exposition of the extent of his efforts on this front, and the extent of the actions taken to eradicate the unintended activities of different groups.

And there are interesting insights – for example, Facebook says:

.

The full overview provides more context on the exact nature and focus of these campaigns – including the audience focus of each one and how it has evolved over time.

As you can see here, such operations are becoming increasingly inclusive as groups want to use Facebook and Instagram to manipulate domestic politics. In 2017, however, it was all focused on overseas campaigns – suggesting that the broader awareness of how Facebook can be used for such purposes has since been adapted on a smaller scale, while being larger, possibly easier to locate (based on IP, location tracking, etc.) foreign influence campaigns declined year-on-year.

In terms of the countries that were the biggest culprits, according to Facebook’s findings, you may or may not be surprised that Russia was the main source of such efforts.

It links to Russia’s now infamous IRA – or ‘Internet Research Agency’ many, many online influencing activities, on Facebook and on other platforms, and in many ways, it brings to light how social platforms can be used for such purposes.

Of course, we do not know how effective any of these efforts were (some research suggests that they did) my impact), but the IRA, well backed by the Kremlin, has clearly worked to test its ability in this regard and to learn what can possibly be achieved through targeted campaigns on social media, consistent with specific political objectives.

As a result, it would also come as no surprise to see which country was the most common target of these efforts.

However, the local graph is interesting. Facebook has been a major source of anxiety in smaller regions, such as Myanmar, where it has been linked important political misinformation and attempts at influence. In some of these regions, which are still in the midst of the first wave of their digital transformation, a major source of concern is that Facebook could become fast the source of truth, and can consequently have an excessive influence on the faith and behavior of the community, simply on the basis of its size and use.

Facebook has worked in different ways to achieve this, and will need to continue to invest in digital literacy education as it moves to new regions, such as Africa and remote parts of the country that are only now gaining access to the internet.

This is also the reason why different countries have also expressed concern about the fact that Facebook is available to these audiences, because they have seen the divisive impact it could have in other regions. For example, Facebook’s Free Basics Internet Access Program was opposed by various governmentsmany of whom are unable to facilitate internet connection in any other way simply because of concerns about the potential dangers of accessing Facebook, and the power it can offer the social network.

But again, some regions are also opposed to wider internet access because of their own information restriction processes, which form an important part of their power structures. Still, it’s interesting to take note of the local activities highlighted here, and to consider how more local groups want to influence local politics via Facebook’s platforms.

Which also becomes more common – like Facebook notes:

“We expect more local actors worldwide to try to use IO tactics to influence public debate in their own countries, which will further blur the boundaries between authentic public debate and deception. In turn, technological platforms, traditional media and the civilian society is confronted with more challenging policy and enforcement choices. ‘

Facebook also notes that as its tracking programs have improved, many groups have switched to ‘narrower’ retail campaigns that use fewer assets and focus on meticulous audiences’, further pointing to the increasing use in domestic politics.

Facebook also says these groups are expanding their focus to a broader set of networks as another way to prevent detection.

“By conducting operations across multiple platforms, threat actors are likely to try to ensure that their efforts are implemented through any given platform. They have also targeted hyper-local platforms (e.g., local blogs and newspapers), to reach specific audiences and the public. to target. -spaces with security systems with fewer resources. “

This is an interesting overview of Facebook’s efforts to track and apply, and the tactics that are also being developed by such groups around the world.

And this tactic will indeed continue to evolve. Facebook now controls the largest interconnected network of people in history, and as a result, more groups will continue to try to find new opportunities to influence Facebook and Instagram users for their own gain.

I mean, that’s what Facebook marketing is all about, right? Thus, on the one hand, Facebook, through its own advertising tools and options, facilitates such activities for certain purposes, while also expressing them on the other hand when used in dishonest and politically manipulative ways.

This is an important focus because we have seen the separation that Facebook can strengthen firsthand in the event of riots and civil unrest arising from online discussion.

As such, it remains critical for Facebook to continue to develop its approaches and counter such efforts where possible.

You can read Facebook’s full report ‘State of Influence Operations 2017-2020’ here.