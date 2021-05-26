Aiken Co. man sentenced to 10 years for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and other charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – May 26, 2021 – An Aiken County man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for several charges involving sexual exploitation of and sexual conduct with a minor. Grant Reeder pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 26th, to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 1st degree; one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd degree; and one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Reeder to seven years in prison on the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor charge, to be followed by three years in prison on the Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and the Criminal Solicitation of a Minor charges, for a total of 10 years. He received 651 days credit for the time he has already spent under house arrest with electronic monitoring. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender.

On June 21, 2019, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a potential sexual assault in Aiken County. The woman who called said she recently found a couple of letters that indicated Reeder, who’s over 18, had sex with her minor daughter. Further investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Reeder had initially reached out to the girl over social media.

A search of the minor victim’s phone found that Reeder had sent her multiple written messages that were sexual in nature between November of 2018 and June of 2019. The investigation also revealed that Reeder had requested nude images from her and that he sent the minor images and videos of himself.