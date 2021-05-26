Attorney General Alan Wilson announces his declaration of an abnormal disruption in the gasoline market expires today

(COLUMBIA, SC) – May 26, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is reminding everyone that the abnormal disruption in the gasoline market he declared on May 11 expires at the end of the day today, Wednesday, May 26. Attorney General Wilson declared an abnormal disruption in the market following the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline. South Carolina law gives the attorney general the authority to declare an abnormal disruption in the market.

Attorney General Wilson said, “We were hoping the gas shortage would last just a few days and it did. Now, with Memorial Day coming up and the gas price increases we see every summer, people need to keep in mind that those increases are normal.”