Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,402 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces his declaration of an abnormal disruption in the gasoline market expires today

(COLUMBIA, SC) – May 26, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is reminding everyone that the abnormal disruption in the gasoline market he declared on May 11 expires at the end of the day today, Wednesday, May 26. Attorney General Wilson declared an abnormal disruption in the market following the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline. South Carolina law gives the attorney general the authority to declare an abnormal disruption in the market.

Attorney General Wilson said, “We were hoping the gas shortage would last just a few days and it did. Now, with Memorial Day coming up and the gas price increases we see every summer, people need to keep in mind that those increases are normal.”

You just read:

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces his declaration of an abnormal disruption in the gasoline market expires today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.