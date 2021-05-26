Gov. Lujan Grisham touts key road project, meets with students in Las Vegas

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday participated with local leaders in celebrating the completion of an important state roadway infrastructure project in the heart of Las Vegas and visited with local public school elementary students at schools that are participating in well-rounded extended learning time programs this summer.

Alongside area state legislators and local elected officials, Gov. Lujan Grisham cut the ceremonial ribbon on a two-year, $15 million state revitalization of U.S. 85 South Grand Avenue, a thoroughfare leading into the heart of historic Las Vegas, encompassing the Old Plaza and various nationally recognized historical places. Construction of the 1.7-mile stretch included new lighting fixtures, new drainage system, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian amenities, new asphalt and street signs as well as a rehabilitation of the bridge over the Gallinas River.

The state Department of Transportation has put $1.6 billion into state roadway infrastructure since the beginning of the Lujan Grisham administration in 2019.

“This kind of infrastructure investment can set the stage for revitalizing the local and area economy,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “High-quality infrastructure is a must for any community, and we will continue to invest statewide in building and rebuilding New Mexico.”

The governor on Wednesday also visited with the students, staff and leadership of Sierra Vista Elementary School, one of two schools in the northeast region of the state currently participating in the K-5 Plus program this summer, through which schools provide additional instructional time to elementary students as a means of closing the achievement gap, particularly with respect to reading at grade level, before transitioning to middle school. Almost 30,000 students across the state are scheduled to participate in K-5 Plus next year, more than double the number who took part in the 2020-2021 school year.

The governor also visited with students from nearby Los Ninos Elementary, the other northeast region school participating in K-5 Plus this summer, who presented her with garden plants.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the local school leaders, including Superintendent Archuleta and of course the tireless educators of Sierra Vista, who are going the extra mile this summer to provide additional in-class time for students who need it,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We owe our children every single opportunity. And I’m proud of New Mexico districts that are stepping up in this way, even after this most challenging and exhausting school year.”