How To Use Instagram Reel Insights To Make Better Roles

A recent Instagram update features what brands and creators have been waiting for – Reels Insights.

Since their launch in 2019, Reels has become an integral part of the Instagram ecosystem. They now sit front and center in the app, easily accessible from the home page, account pages and the explore page.

And Instagram’s efforts to promote Reels are bearing fruit. More and more brands and influencers are experimenting with the format. But as the fuss surrounding it grows (there are currently 169,000 Google searches for the phrase “Instagram Reels” per month!), Marketers are eager to measure their performance, unexpectedly.

In the run-up to the recent update, the only way to sign up for the role was:

Go to the Reels tab in your account to see the number of views each Reel received (displayed at the bottom of each thumbnail)

Open an individual role to see how many preferences and comments he received

And although you can still use these steps for a quick search for a specific reel, it is now possible to measure and track the performance of your larger Reels strategy via Instagram Insights.

Read on to find out more about:

The definition of Reels analytics

Reasons Why You Should Follow Rules Analysis

Useful Reels Criteria

Navigate to Reels Insights in the Instagram app

We have also compiled a list of 4 tips for using Reels insights to create better content.

What is Reels analytics?

Reels analytics is the process of locate, collect and analyze data to understand the performance of your roles.

In-depth analysis can help you make better-informed creative decisions and build more engaging content strategies. At a higher level, it can help you get to know your audience better and devote your time and money to tactics that work for them.

Coil analysis is part of Instagram analysis and should be included in your Instagram reports as well as your larger social media posts.

(If you need help building your social media report, check out our free template.)

Why is the detection of coil analysis important?

As with all social media analytics, the performance of your Rules can help you learn from your profits, identify opportunities, and improve your performance over time.

Rules analysis can help you understand:

What and what your audience does not like

When to Post Your Roles for Best Achievement and Engagement

Which calls to action resonate with your audience

What AR filters, effects and music tracks do it for you

Keeping a close eye on Reels Insights will help you recognize patterns and see if nails in the role can affect you. overall Instagram engagement.

(If you missed it, some marketers believe that Instagram rewards accounts that actively place roles with greater overall visibility. Our team conducted an experiment to determine if this was true.)

Statistics for role analysis

To determine if a reel was successful or not, look at the following statistics:

Instagram Reels Achieve Criteria

Accounts reached. This metric tells you how many unique Instagram users your Reel has seen at least once.

This metric tells you how many unique Instagram users your Reel has seen at least once. Plays. This is the number of times your Reel has been played. This may be higher than the number of accounts reached, as some users may view your pulley more than once – what I would assume is the case for this pulley with three cows smuggling a puppy:

Methods for Involvement in Instagram Reels

Like. This measure tells you how many users liked your Reel.

This measure tells you how many users liked your Reel. Commentary. The number of comments on an individual role.

The number of comments on an individual role. Save. The number of times your Rinse has been bookmarked.

The number of times your Rinse has been bookmarked. Shares. The number of times Instagram users shared your Reel with their story or sent it to another user.

How to View Reels Insights

To access Instagram Insights, go to your mobile app account, then tap Insights button below your bio:

Note that Insights are only available for professional accounts. But do not be worried! You can switch to a Creator or Business account in your settings – it only takes a minute and even brand new accounts with small tracking can do just that.

Then go to Accounts Reached the Overview section:

Role analysis is now included in the Reach outline. According to Instagram, it is intended to give Instagram users a better understanding of how Reels contributes to the performance of an account.

Source: Instagram

To check the performance of a specific reel, open the reel in your profile, then tap the three-dot icon at the bottom right of the screen. Insights.

Source: Instagram

How To Use Instagram Reels Analysis To Make Better Roles

Now that you know where to find Reels analysis and why you need to track Reels performance, it’s time to get all these findings working.

Here are 4 tips for using Reels analytics to create better content:

Tip # 1: Test different reel styles

To make good roles, you have to … see many roles. Without feeling the trend, you will have trouble finding a style that suits your brand.

But what if what you as not necessarily resonating with your audience?

The key to the best visual styles, filters, effects and trends for your brand is testing. And now that you have access to Reels Insights, you can gain more insights from your tests.

Previously, you could only base your assumptions on comments and preferences. But a large number of comments are not always a good thing – some of them can be negative. Take the remarks of a large grocery store’s kitchen hack Reel as an example:

The two new engagement statistics will help you better understand how much users really love your content (enough to save it later or share it with friends). If you place a pulley that gets a lot of preferences, comments and savings and share, you will know that something works!

Tip # 2: Test different coil lengths

Instagram currently allows all users to create 15- and 30-second roles, with select accounts having access to 1-minute roles.

Similar to testing different trends and effects, you may want to test different roll lengths to see what your audience responds best to.

Tip # 3: Test different sound options

Instagram offers many different options for adding audio to Reels. You can:

Use the original audio from your video clip

Add voiceover to your video

Use a text-to-speech generator

Use a saved soundtrack – a song or a viral snippet, as in the example below of McDonald’s:

With access to Reels Insights, you can try different options and see if some of them work better than others.

Accessibility tip: Whatever your choice, you need to add captions to your roles so that everyone can enjoy them!

Tip # 4: Test different times and days to post

This is a big one. Enhanced Reels analysis can help you determine the best day of the week and time of day to place your roles for maximum reach and engagement.

The idea is simple – test different placement times and keep a close eye on your results to find out what time it is best for you and your audience. This way you will never “waste” a great role by posting it if your audience is not online!

(Look at us post the best times to post on Instagram set everyone of your Instagram content for success.)