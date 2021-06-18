Spotted Peccary Music Releases Bart Hawkins' Modular Synthesizer Triumph, VISION OF EDEN

Vision of Eden draws its story from the book of Genesis, presenting this time-honed tale in a bold new format. Shimmering fractals of sound guide the listener from Eden’s peace to the world’s swirling creation to the Serpent’s temptation and beyond.

Electronic music composer and modular synthesist Bart Hawkins’ dedication to inner sonic exploration began in the early '80s when his practice of Zen Meditation and love of the Berlin School style of electronic music awakened him to the power of sound.