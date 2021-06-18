Spotted Peccary Music Releases Bart Hawkins' Modular Synthesizer Triumph, VISION OF EDEN
Vision of Eden draws its story from the book of Genesis, presenting this time-honed tale in a bold new format. Shimmering fractals of sound guide the listener from Eden’s peace to the world’s swirling creation to the Serpent’s temptation and beyond.
Electronic music composer and modular synthesist Bart Hawkins’ dedication to inner sonic exploration began in the early '80s when his practice of Zen Meditation and love of the Berlin School style of electronic music awakened him to the power of sound.
Bart Hawkins sculpts musical forms and raw sounds into his second album for renowned ambient electronic record label Spotted Peccary Music.
Hawkins' first album, 21 Pulse Eclipse, was pure sonic exploration, placing Hawkins firmly on the ambient electronic landscape. Vision of Eden preserves that spirit while adding a narrative layer. Using not a single keyboard, Hawkins embraces the modular challenge “to create my own unique sonic signature and shape the character of that sound to tell a story.”
Vision of Eden draws its story from the book of Genesis, presenting this time-honed tale in a bold new format. Shimmering fractals of sound guide the listener from Eden’s peace to the world’s swirling creation to the Serpent’s temptation and beyond. Hawkins describes his vision, "Where the conscious and unconscious mind meet to create a playground where the totality of unity can be experienced, held together by the grace of the Tree of Life."
Though his fascination with Genesis began in childhood, Hawkins’ recent move to a sixty-four acre ranch brought renewed inspiration. “Ever since I was a child, I have been fascinated by the creation story with the garden that contains the two magical trees of creation and a deceptively talking snake.” Hawkins continues, “As a child I wanted to be a herpetologist, as I had several boas, lizards and other reptiles and amphibians. I currently do not have any pets, but have plenty of wildlife in my backyard.”
While sitting under the trees at his ranch, Hawkins explains, “I was inspired by the dynamical relationship between the Tree of Life and the Tree of Good and Evil and the different ways they affect human life.” Here, Hawkins takes a familiar story into uncharted territory. Sometimes serene, sometimes harrowing, yet always immersive, Vision of Eden is a complex and dreamlike that thrums with the energy of invention.
The opening track “Garden of Grace" immediately invites the listener into Eden’s otherworldly beauty. Warm chimes ebb and flow like a breeze through branches, evoking the latticed glow of sunlight through trees. Sounds of children playing echo through this expansive ambience. On “Sidewinder,” jangling guitar rattles—made by placing forks and spoons between the strings—dance over ominous drones to signal the Serpent’s approach. A slinky groove embodies temptation: the Serpent’s promise of forbidden knowledge. Temptation indulged, “Descent Into the Forbidden Fruit” rumbles like an earthquake in slow motion, as subterranean bass warps under haunting hums to capture innocence shattered, the mind pushed to its impossible edge—before a graceful return to nature in the meditative finale “Dragonfly Speaks.”
Vision of Eden was mastered by Ben Cox, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Vision of Eden arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, with exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.
Hawkins has created four videos for the album, viewable on his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBartamus/videos
Please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with all media requests, e-mail: beth(at)spottedpeccary(dot)com.
Tracklist:
1 Garden of Grace
2 Orbital Eccentricity
3 Sidewinder
4 Descent Into The Forbidden Fruit
5 Dragonfly Speaks
About Bart Hawkins:
Electronic music composer and modular synthesist Bart Hawkins’ dedication to inner sonic exploration began in the early '80s when his practice of Zen Meditation and love of the Berlin School style of electronic music launched him into a world of musical landscapes, sonic textures, and silence, sparking a spiritual awakening into the power of sound. His time as a professional film & video producer and cinematographer soon led to experiments with tape loops, delays, re-recording techniques, and the mixing of ambient sounds to create visual listening experiences. Now, diving headlong into the world of modular synthesis, Bart’s sonic creations guide listeners through an electric universe of sound, vision, and consciousness.
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
Links:
Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/
Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/vision-of-eden/
Album Unboxing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuiWMigrDsw
Spotted Peccary Artist page: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/bart-hawkins/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Barthawkinsmusic
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/spottedpeccary
Beth Hilton
Spotted Peccary Music
beth@spottedpeccary.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Official unboxing video: Vision of Eden by Bart Hawkins (Spotted Peccary Music, 2021)