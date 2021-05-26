What is EAT (expertise, authority and reliability)? • Yoast

Edwin Toonen Edwin is a strategic content specialist. Before joining Yoast, he spent years honing his skills at the leading web design magazine of the Netherlands.

Have you ever looked at a piece online and thought: Hmm, I’m not sure I can trust it? Who wrote it? Why do I have to believe a word of what they say? It happens more often than you think, especially if you are looking for content that you use to make decisions that could affect your life: financial or medical information. This is where EAT comes into play: expertise, authority and reliability – a series of signals that Google uses to rate and rate content.

EAT is a core concept in the Google Search Quality Guide

Google is constantly fighting a battle over good and bad content. In 2021, more than ever before. Wrong information abounds, people playing the system and a frightening pandemic create an ever-growing need to provide reliable content. Google works hard to train its systems to recognize and reward high quality, expertly written and factual content – this is where we see EAT appear.

Expertise, authority and reliability are often mentioned Google Search Quality Score Guidelines (pdf) and in others posts by Google. These are key signals that help Google evaluate and evaluate a piece of online content. The Quality Rater Guide is a representation of how Google wants their algorithms to work. Ben Gomes, Google’s Vice President of Search, said in a interview with CNBC:

‘You can see the rating guidelines where we want the search algorithm to go. They do not tell you how the algorithm arranges the results, but they fundamentally show what the algorithm should do. ” Ben Gomes

Of course, EAT is not used the same for every search there is. EAT is especially important for web content that describes things that can affect the lives of visitors. These are so-called YMYL sites.

What are YMYL sites?

YMYL stands for your money or your life. It refers to pages that contain content that can literally cost you your life. Pages like these can affect visitors’ well-being, health, financial situation or safety. It is very broad and affects many websites. Keep this in mind, even if you accept credit cards for an online purchase, your website becomes a YMYL website.

Here are some examples that make Google so heavy on the YMYL:

News and current events,

Civil, government and law,

Finance,

Shopping,

Health and safety,

Groups of people,

And a big bucket other, which consists of many other things and decisions that can affect a person’s life.

The reason Google identifies these YMYL sites is that they need to be researched further. Since the content on these types of sites can affect lives, it needs to be judged extra carefully. In the age of fake news and misinformation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find, critically evaluate and trust online content. Especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Google fought very hard to get incorrect information about the virus in the search results.

To do this, Google uses a variety of signals to determine how reliable a website is. It also has systems to assess the expertise and authority of so-called experts. These signals help Google get a better idea of ​​which sites to rank and which sites to sweep under the rug.

What does EAT mean?

As stated before, EAT stands for expertise, authority and reliability. They are all interconnected and are used to evaluate how well a website is performing. Websites with good EAT can appear in every sector, in every industry – it is not limited to YMYL websites.

Expertise

How much is an expert who wrote the article you read? Can you find out anything about it? Are they well known experts, have they won any awards? Studying at Harvard? Was the article on mortgage lending written by an experienced financial advisor specializing in home equity financing – or did a content marketer write it to get links? For many topics, this is important.

Expertise is important for YMYL content. People who read it should know that they can trust the expertise of the person who wrote it. Would you seek medical advice from a mom blogger? I would maybe if she were an expert because of their life experience.

For non-YMYL content, Google also uses the term everyday expertise to indicate that authors are considered experts in their own field if they have life experience. The expertise of the author is judged on the basis of the content itself.

Authority

While seeking to determine authority, Google considers the author, the content and the website itself. How much authority do you and your website really have? It’s all about who you are, who you represent and what your reputation is. Is your site an authority on the subject? Do well-known experts call or call the content? Has it been used in research? Do you have any reviews by fellow experts? Did Wikipedia refer to or refer to your content? Do you have your own Wikipedia page?

Reliability

For reliability, Google also considers the author, the content and the website itself. Google uses a lot of signals to determine your (website)’s reliability. It can be as simple as technical reliability – does it have an SSL connection? – to more abstract signals such as online discussions about your business or the way you respond to reviews online. Why would people risk their lives on your site? Is your business reliable?

Is EAT a ranking?

There has been a lot of discussion about whether EAT is a ranking or not, but it really is not. This is not something you can point directly with your finger, you have to do it to get it.

Google has made it clear that EAT is a ranking

In any case, it is good to work on your EAT, because you are working to improve your expertise, authority and reliability in the eyes of your customers. And that’s what every business should do, right? But it should not deprive your technical SEO work.

Check out Google’s quality review guidelines to see what they’re looking for in search results. Remember that this is not a description of how the algorithm works, so you do not have to obsess over it. ‘Simply’ make the best possible website out there. Make sure your content is of the highest quality and, if necessary, supported by experts.

How to improve EAT

As you can imagine, EAT is an abstract topic and there are no guidebooks on what to do to increase the numbers. It’s not like it’s a separate part of the algorithm with different pointers you can rotate. These are just a series of signals that help Google get you, your content and your business under control.

Not every website has to worry about EAT, but if you have a YMYL website, you can do a lot of things to improve it. But the results of the improvements are not laid in stone. It is also much more than just improving your about us page and writer pages. If you really want to be seen as an expert, you really have to put in the hours. Slowly but gradually, you will get there.

Some of the things you can do to improve EAT – depending on what type of content you naturally have:

Mentioned on Wikipedia, or get your own list (easy, right?)

Access Google’s knowledge graph

More reports from trusted experts

Get links from high value sites

Appears in reputable newspapers or on other well-known websites

Arrange high quality reviews

Let topic experts check your content

Improve the quality of your content

Do not make your content sales-oriented

Do unique content such as research articles

Improve your business details / on our pages

Improve your bio

Fix your CTAs and UX (no dark patterns!)

Keep your ads in check

And so on and so forth.

In short, practice holistic SEO and build a better, more reliable and more respected business! We are starting to improve the quality of your content SEO expert Jono Alderson wrote an excellent guide on how to think about high quality content – including a nice checklist with questions you can ask yourself.

Connect the dots with structured data through Schema.org

Part of improving your EAT is describing your website in detail to search engines, authors and all the entities on it. Structured data from Schema.org is a great help in that and it is an important part of SEO – whether you are working on your EAT or not. By doing this, you can determine what Google knows about you in a way that makes sense for a search engine.

Yoast SEO has a complete feature structured data implementation which automatically does a lot of the work for you. For example, Yoast SEO describes the writer articles and information about it, making it easier for Google to evaluate the EAT of it. Yoast SEO Premium go even further, as it allows you to configure additional features per user. You can add the awards you have won, the titles you have, or what expertise you have, by filling in only a few fields.

Yoast SEO Premium Helps You Provide More Details About Someone Who Helps You Build EAT

On Schema.org you will find options to declare that a web page was reviewedBy a person (on a date). At the moment it’s not something we support in Yoast, but you can use it API schema to write the code for this. Schema.org also has some great options for things like alumniOf – earlier in this article we mentioned the attendance of Harvard as an example of authority, and these kinds of things can be explicitly described in the structured data.

In the near future we see that many more things are coming out of Schema.org to help you support your EAT.

EAT will play a role in the separation of facts and fiction

In this article, you have gained some insight into a term you have heard before regarding SEO: EAT. Expertise, reliability and authority are the key terms to identify the quality of you, your content and your business. This is an interesting concept that gives you insight into what is important for Google to understand quality and expertise.

While it’s easy to forget that you are not doing this for Google, your customer deserves the high quality content and services. Improve the!