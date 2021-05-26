WhatsApp launches lawsuit against Indian government over planned data leakage legislation

While Facebook India as an important element in its future enlargement strategy, it may now be on track to face significant roadblocks, with the company clashing with the Indian government in several areas, all related to data tracking, and its impact within WhatsApp, the most popular message program in the country. .

Last week, the Indian government called on Facebook to abandon the forthcoming change to WhatsApp’s privacy policy, which will see more user data of business transactions in WhatsApp with parent company Facebook. And now, WhatsApp has legal action launched against the Indian government over proposed legislative changes that would essentially force WhatsApp to share specific user data on request with the Indian government, to assist with criminal investigations.

As reported by Reuters:

“[WhatsApp’s] case asks the Supreme Court in Delhi to declare that one of the new IT rules is a violation of privacy rights in the Indian constitution, as it requires social media companies to identify the ‘first founder of information’ when authorities demand it . ‘

The new ‘first founder’ regulation covers criminal investigations and stipulates that social media and messaging platforms must provide information on the messaging activity of individual users who are ‘credibly accused’ at the request of the government. What WhatsApp says is simply not possible because all the messaging information is encrypted end-to-end, and by design there is no way to break the code or provide ‘backdoor’ access for such a purpose.

WhatsApp has a profound reaction after requesting ‘traceability’ on his blog:

“Traceability requires messaging services to store information that can be used to determine the content of people’s messages, thus breaking the guarantees that end-to-end encryption provides. In order to detect only one message, services must detect each message. ‘

Because WhatsApp obviously cannot know what messages will be asked for it afterwards, the nature of the process is contrary to WhatsApp’s offer, which according to him simply cannot and will not comply with it.

This will undoubtedly put it on a collision course with the Indian government, although both parties are not alone in their respective requests.

For social platforms, the new laws of the Indian government and the increasing enforcement actions, caused by what he calls online misinformation, have already seen it increased pressure on Twitter and other applications to suppress the difference of opinion and criticism regarding the handling of the pandemic. The new regulations will further exacerbate these relationships and force all platforms to determine how much information they are willing to share with the Indian government, based on its increased requirements.

But again, India is not the only nation seeking back door access to WhatsApp and other messaging tools for criminal investigations.

Back in 2019, when Facebook announced its long-term plan to integrate its messaging applications and provide full encryption in Messenger and Instagram Direct, in addition to WhatsApp, government representatives of the USA, UK and Australia signed an open letter to Facebook which called on the company to drop the proposal, arguing that it:

‘… endangers our citizens and societies by undermining the ability to detect and respond to illegal content and activities, such as sexual exploitation and abuse of children, terrorism and foreign opponents’ efforts to undermine democratic values ​​and institutions prevent and prosecute offenders and protect victims. ‘

Representatives from each region called for Facebook to provide at least ‘back door access’ for official investigations, which Facebook has repeatedly denied.

Now Facebook is once again against such access, which is particularly important in the case of WhatsApp, because as we have seen with the recent setback against the proposed new data sharing changes, which has caused a flood of users who have previously downloaded Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp users are very sensitive about any change of data, in any way.

Opening a backdoor, for any purpose, can be a death knell for the app, at least in some regions.

Therefore, the legal action is sensible – but as noted, it will further harm the relations between Indian authorities and Facebook. And as we have seen TikTok, the Indian government will ban an app, no matter how popular it is, if it feels it should act.

Can this happen with WhatsApp, which some have 530 million users in the region?

That would be a devastating blow to Facebook’s long-term strategic plans.

That is why the interests are so high in this new legal battle, and it can have major consequences for The Social Network in several ways.

It will be worthwhile to keep an eye on the progress here as Facebook does indeed pursue a full legal challenge, and where it leaves out its future plans for WhatsApp and India.