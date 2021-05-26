Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,403 in the last 365 days.

Funeral service details for fallen DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell

Service details have been finalized for Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, who died in the line of duty Monday, May 24.

The visitation and funeral are open to the public.

VISITATION: Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the IRA Civic Center (1401 NW 3rd Ave. , Grand Rapids, MN 55744)

FUNERAL Friday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center (1401 NW 3rd Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744)

There will be no funeral procession. Parking for the public will be available in the Civic Center parking lot, along Legion Lane/Northwest 14th St., and in the parking lot of the Grand Rapids High School (800 NW Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744).

Additional details for media will follow.

You just read:

Funeral service details for fallen DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.