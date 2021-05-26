Funeral service details for fallen DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell

Service details have been finalized for Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, who died in the line of duty Monday, May 24.

The visitation and funeral are open to the public.

VISITATION: Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the IRA Civic Center (1401 NW 3rd Ave. , Grand Rapids, MN 55744)

FUNERAL Friday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center (1401 NW 3rd Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744)

There will be no funeral procession. Parking for the public will be available in the Civic Center parking lot, along Legion Lane/Northwest 14th St., and in the parking lot of the Grand Rapids High School (800 NW Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744).

Additional details for media will follow.