Updated New Release - Fatal Fire - Corinth, VT - Victim Identified and cause of death

Updates are in red:

From: Letourneau, Jason Sent: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 3:29 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: VSP News Release - Fatal Fire - Corinth, VT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner – VSP -BCI / Sgt. Steven Otis- VSP – Fire and Explosion Unit.

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/25/21 at Approximately 0300 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 642 Camp Munn Road in Corinth

VICTIM: Identification pending notification of next of kin / Maxwell Thurber age 21

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

Autopsy revealed cause of death as smoke inhalation and thermal Burns. Autopsy was completed early on today date (5/26/2021).

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 25, 2021 at approximately 0300 hours, the Corinth Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire at 642 Camp Munn Road, Corinth, VT. Upon arrival the residence was observed to be fully involved, and it was learned from two of the residents that there was one occupant still inside. Due to the intensity and size of the fire, members of the fire department were unable to enter the residence. When the fire was extinguished, the unaccounted-for occupant was found deceased inside the residence.

Members of the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit conducted an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire and determined that the fire was not suspicious in nature. The fire started on the front porch in the area of a can used for discarded smoking materials.

The two individuals who were able to escape the fire were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Diane Thurber (56) was airlifted by DART from the scene to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) and was later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA for further treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time. Ryan Goodwin (age 35) was transported by ambulance to DHMC and treated for his injuries. Ryan is in stable condition; details of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The victim is a 21-year-old man who lived in the home. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, and the cause of death is pending autopsy.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Lieutenant Jason Letourneau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East – (Derby & St. Johnsbury Barracks) Commander

Vermont State Police

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit – Commander

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Suite #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585