The Montana Pulse Crop Committee will meet on June 8, 2021 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in Havre, MT at the Best Western Plus (1425 HWY 2 NW). An agenda will be posted soon.

A video conference option is available through Zoom. Please contact Dani Jones to request Zoom meeting information.

