New Head of DNREC Division of Air Quality Named

Angela Marconi to Succeed Retiring Director David Fees in the Position

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin has named Angela Marconi the new director of DNREC’s Division of Air Quality, succeeding David Fees, who is retiring at the end of May from DNREC after 25-plus years in state government. Joining DNREC in 1995 as an engineer, Fees rose through career-ladder promotions and held several management positions prior to leading the division that addresses Delaware’s air quality issues, ensures regulatory compliance with air permits, and enforces the state’s air quality regulations in conjunction with the federal Clean Air Act.

“I thank Dave Fees for his dedication to the Department and the people of Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “In naming Angela Marconi as his successor, I know we have an experienced leader moving us into the future.”

Retiring DNREC Division of Air Quality Director David Fees

For the last four years at DNREC, Marconi, an environmental engineer and program manager, has been responsible for all air permits issued in the state, overseeing a team that includes managers, engineers and support staff. “The Division of Air Quality’s Engineering and Compliance section – which includes all air quality permitting, compliance and enforcement work – has done an outstanding job under her management,” Secretary Garvin said.

New DNREC Division of Air Quality Director Angela Marconi

Before coming to DNREC in 2015, Marconi, who holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Delaware, with a concentration in environmental engineering, worked in engineering positions with Cabe Associates and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority (DSWA).

In his 26-year career at DNREC Fees managed the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) reporting program, the air emissions inventory program, and the Airshed Planning and Inventory Program, developing regulations and the state implementation plan under the Clean Air Act. He became director of DNREC’s Division of Air Quality in 2018.

