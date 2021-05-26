FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES LATEST CLASS OF NEW YORK’S DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS

Program Strengthens State’s Efforts to Prevent Drugged Driving on New York Roadways

334 Drug Recognition Experts Now Certified Statewide

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today recognized 19 law enforcement officers from across New York State who completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York now has 334 certified DREs across the state.

“New York’s Drug Recognition Experts are an important tool in keeping impaired drivers off our roads,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “GTSC proudly supports this crucial training and congratulates all the officers on this noteworthy accomplishment.”

New York’s DREs are utilizing their extensive training across the state. According to a report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), in 2019 New York ranked second in the country for the number of evaluations conducted for drug-impaired driving, behind only California.

Below is a list of graduates and their affiliation:

Bliss Justin Wyoming County Sheriff's Office Braun Derek Lancaster Police Department Buonaugurio James New York State Police Burkhart Frank North Tonawanda Police Dept. Carlson Alexis Jamestown Police Department Ellis Aaron Erie County Sheriff's Office Gehen James Town of West Seneca Police Department Gomez Edwin Dunkirk Police Department Kerel Adam Albany County Sheriff's Office Kwiatkowski Keith City of Lackawanna Leitzel Matthew Town of West Seneca Police Department Mahoney Nicholas Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Richichi John New York State Police Roetzer Ryan Erie County Sheriff's Office Salada Michael Lewiston Police Simic Srdjan New York State Police Westmorland Justin Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Wyant Christopher New York State Police Zielewicz Emily Broome County Sheriff’s Office

DREs are utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the IACP. The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.

As part of their training, DRE graduates must successfully complete a three-part program prior to being certified. The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam. In the third phase, participants are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam to successfully comply with national DRE regulations. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification at the end of this period.

Officers selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of the large number of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training, which is sponsored by the GTSC and New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle, and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.

