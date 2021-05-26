Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Latest Class of New York's Drug Recognition Experts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:       Wednesday, May 26, 2021      

 

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES LATEST CLASS OF NEW YORK’S DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS  

Program Strengthens State’s Efforts to Prevent Drugged Driving on New York Roadways 

334 Drug Recognition Experts Now Certified Statewide  

 

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today recognized 19 law enforcement officers from across New York State who completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York now has 334 certified DREs across the state. 

“New York’s Drug Recognition Experts are an important tool in keeping impaired drivers off our roads,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “GTSC proudly supports this crucial training and congratulates all the officers on this noteworthy accomplishment.”   

New York’s DREs are utilizing their extensive training across the state. According to a report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), in 2019 New York ranked second in the country for the number of evaluations conducted for drug-impaired driving, behind only California. 

Below is a list of graduates and their affiliation:

Bliss

Justin

Wyoming County Sheriff's Office

Braun

Derek

Lancaster Police Department

Buonaugurio

James

New York State Police

Burkhart

Frank

North Tonawanda Police Dept.

Carlson

Alexis

Jamestown Police Department

Ellis

Aaron

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Gehen

James

Town of West Seneca Police Department

Gomez

Edwin

Dunkirk Police Department

Kerel

Adam

Albany County Sheriff's Office

Kwiatkowski

Keith

City of Lackawanna

Leitzel

Matthew

Town of West Seneca Police Department

Mahoney

Nicholas

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Richichi

John

New York State Police

Roetzer

Ryan

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Salada

Michael

Lewiston Police

Simic

Srdjan

New York State Police

Westmorland

Justin

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

Wyant

Christopher

New York State Police

Zielewicz

Emily

Broome County Sheriff’s Office

 

DREs are utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the IACP. The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.  

As part of their training, DRE graduates must successfully complete a three-part program prior to being certified.  The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam. In the third phase, participants are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam to successfully comply with national DRE regulations. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification at the end of this period.  

Officers selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of the large number of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training, which is sponsored by the GTSC and New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.  

Learn more about the DRE program on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee website. 

 

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle, and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/ or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook and Twitter

To learn more about the NYS DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

