MICannabisExpos.com Expands and Prepares to Welcome Cannabusiness Professionals Back as Restrictions Lift
EINPresswire.com/ -- In accordance with guidelines recently announced by the state of Michigan, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is thrilled to welcome cannabusiness professionals to our expanded cannabusiness expo on July 13-14, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Beginning July 1st, all restrictions in the state of Michigan will be lifted, allowing us to once again bring together the best of the best in the cannabusiness industry to source products and services from exhibitors, to network, and to stake out their corner of this multi-billion dollar market.
"The excitement level for an upcoming expo has never been higher as states open back up and we could not be more thrilled,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace, said.
In addition, Michigan GreenState, a Hearst publication, is joining our Michigan expo as a Gold sponsor. “A partnership with Michigan GreenState is exciting for us as they are launching into the Michigan Cannabusiness market at a hot time,” Wynn said.
With the main expo hall selling out 60 days before the show, Soaring Eagle Casino has opened up another area for us with the addition of the “West Expo Hall''. This will allow the expo to host over 200 exhibitors and a jam-packed agenda of 40+ seminar speakers. Attendees will be able to find new business partners as well as learn from these top-tier cannabis industry professionals.
"Our educational seminars are some of the best. If there is a part of the business you are looking to learn about or get the latest most updated info this is where you will find it,” Wynn said. “I always suggest attendees review the agenda ahead of time so they don't miss out on ones that are important for them."
Highlighted seminar sessions include:
“Payments Landscape in Cannabis” with Bill Ranta of Verde Payments
“Michigan Recreational Marijuana Micro Licensing” with Scott Roberts, owner and managing attorney with Scott F. Roberts Law, PLC
“Cannabis Laboratory Safety Testing: What Cultivators, Processors, and Dispensaries Need to Know” with Shaun R. Opie, CEO and managing partner with E4 Bioscience
“Finding Success with the Right Connections” with Jamie Cooper, founder of Sensi Connects.
For tickets to our Michigan expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/michigan-expo/buy-tickets/.
Can’t attend in Michigan? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup: http://uscannabisexpos.com/
To learn more about the emerging cannabusiness market and how your company can take part in this multi-billion dollar industry and profit, download our white paper here.
Jennifer Wynn
Cannabis Industrial Marketplace
+1 636-346-1266
