Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared milk

Company Name:
Gilster-Mary Lee
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted

Company Announcement

Gilster-Mary Lee, 8366 North Highway 51, McBride, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted, UPC 36800-40611 at the consumer level because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The only lot involved is Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted, packaged in 9.9-oz. cartons which have a Best By date of APR 09 22 N2 (UPC# 36800-40611). Consumers should return the product to the store for a full refund or discard it.

The product was distributed to TOPCO Members Distribution Centers in Schenectady, NY; Chandler, AZ; Lathrop, CA; Farr West, UT; Pembroke, NH; Milton, PA; Byron Center, MI; Cheshire, CT and St. Cloud, MN. Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. became aware of the mispackaging after receiving an email from a customer warehouse. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this popcorn.

For questions, consumers can call Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. at 618-826-2361 ext. 3283, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CST Monday - Friday.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.
618-826-2361 ext. 3283