When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 25, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 26, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Gilster-Mary Lee Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted

Company Announcement

Gilster-Mary Lee, 8366 North Highway 51, McBride, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted, UPC 36800-40611 at the consumer level because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The only lot involved is Full Circle Organic Microwave Popcorn Salted, packaged in 9.9-oz. cartons which have a Best By date of APR 09 22 N2 (UPC# 36800-40611). Consumers should return the product to the store for a full refund or discard it.

The product was distributed to TOPCO Members Distribution Centers in Schenectady, NY; Chandler, AZ; Lathrop, CA; Farr West, UT; Pembroke, NH; Milton, PA; Byron Center, MI; Cheshire, CT and St. Cloud, MN. Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. became aware of the mispackaging after receiving an email from a customer warehouse. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this popcorn.

For questions, consumers can call Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. at 618-826-2361 ext. 3283, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CST Monday - Friday.