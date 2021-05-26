Game & Fish Installs New Boat Docks at Pinedale Area Lakes

New Fork, Willow and Half Moon get new boat docks!

Pinedale - Boaters in the Pinedale region will notice new boat docks at a few area waters. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Pinedale Habitat & Access crew recently installed new boat docks at New Fork, Willow and Half Moon lakes.

A concrete extension will be added to the boat ramp at Half Moon Lake, which will require closing public access to the boat ramp on June 8. A concrete extension was also added to the boat ramp at Boulder Lake with cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field office.

New Fork Lake received a 60’ dock with a 20’ gangway while both Willow and Half Moon lakes received a new 40’ long dock with a 20’ gangway. The old docks will be repurposed as fishing platforms at the UP Ice Pond in Evanston.

Additional boat ramp work is planned at the Upper Fremont launch site later this fall when water levels are at their lowest. A 16’x30’ Flexamat erosion control mat will be installed to replace the loose gravel that currently extends the boat ramp.

All of these projects were funded with Federal Sport Fish Restoration funding. These projects are a cooperative effort between the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Bridger Teton National Forest with the goal of improving public fishing access at lakes in the Pinedale area.

Any questions can be directed to the Pinedale office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-367-4353.

- WGFD -