Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

Crews to reopen portions of SR 112 as construction continues in Clallam County

SEIKU – After five months, Olympic Peninsula travelers west of Port Angeles will regain access to almost 6 miles of State Route 112.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 28, contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reopen a portion of the highway to two-way travel between mileposts 39 and 33.4. The shortened closure points will be between mileposts 31 and 33.4. Portions of the highway will reopen with a temporary gravel surface.

“Reducing the closure from 8 miles to 2 is a big accomplishment and shows the determination of our crews,” said Project Engineer Dan McKernan.

Working six days a week, Scarsella Bros, Inc. will focus their efforts on reopening the rest of the roadway around Jim Creek West, near milepost 32. Three landslides have been corrected and three more remain.

Travelers will continue to follow a signed detour using US 101 and SR 113. The repair work is one month ahead of schedule and crews expect to fully reopen by late-June.

Background

On Dec. 21, 2020, high temperatures, heavy rains, snow and seasonal tides forced maintenance crews to close 8 miles of SR 112. When crews inspected the roadway before reopening, they found roadway settlement in three separate locations. As rains continued to fall in the weeks that followed, three additional trouble spots were identified. Some portions of the roadway dropped nearly 13 feet.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.