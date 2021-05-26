Youth invited to kids fishing day in Cody

Join us June 5 at Beck Lake Recreation Area

Cody - Kids ages 14 and under are invited to the annual Cody Kids Fishing Day event Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Beck Lake Recreation Area in Cody. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the entrance to the recreation area from 14th Street.

“This is a great opportunity for Cody area youth and their families to spend the day enjoying the outdoors and learning about fishing,” said Tara Hodges, Information and Education Specialist. “The event is free of charge and the entire family is encouraged to attend.”

Children and their families will have the opportunity to catch yellow perch, cutthroat, rainbow and brown trout. Assistance will be available for beginner anglers. To learn more about fishing at Beck Lake Recreation Area, check out this video.

The first 200 kids to register will receive a free fishing pole and gift bag. Additional prizes will be awarded at the end of the event including a grand prize of a two-person inflatable kayak. Also, lucky participants who catch a tagged fish will win a free lifetime conservation stamp.

A free hotdog lunch will be provided courtesy of the Cody Optimists.

Participants should bring their own poles; bait and some fishing poles and gear will be provided. As Wyoming’s weather can be unpredictable, everyone should dress warmly and be prepared for cold, wet weather.

Kids fishing day events are held across Wyoming in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week. Saturday is also Free Fishing Day across the state of Wyoming. Anyone may fish without a fishing license or conservation stamp on free fishing day, Saturday June 5, 2021. All limits and other fishing regulations apply.

The event is hosted by Cody Optimists Club, East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Shoshone National Forest and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Sponsors include Albertsons, Arby’s, Big Horn Radio Network, Coca Cola, Cody Rec Center, First Bank, Frito-Lay, Fremont Motors, Granny’s Restaurant, Keebler, Montana Wheat, Park County Recreation District, Pizza On The Run, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Shoshone Recreation District, Taco Johns, Walmart, Wendys, Whitlock Motors and Wyoming Outdoorsmen.

- WGFD -