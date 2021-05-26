Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported May 12, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Carlos Hernandez (age 26) Central Falls, RI P1-2021-1431A

On May 12, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Carlos Hernandez with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the town of Cumberland sometime on February 13, 2021. The Cumberland Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 2, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

