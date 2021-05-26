Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of May 24

Lawmakers passed several measures during the 2021 legislative session that, I believe, are of benefit to the residents of the 28th Senatorial District:

Senate Bill 2 expands the Missouri Works program to cover projects that support Missouri’s military installations. This was signed into law on April 22.

Senate Bill 26 prevents the Missouri Department of Conservation from installing surveillance cameras on private property, unless there is a warrant; the property owner gives permission; or the agency’s chief law enforcement officer approves it.

Senate Bill 153 implements Wayfair, which levels the playing field for Missouri businesses by charging out-of-state online retailers the same sales tax Missouri businesses are required to pay.

House Bill 85 creates the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which refuses to recognize any federal laws, rules or orders that infringe on Missourians’ constitutional right to bear arms.

House Bill 271 limits local governments’ ability to issue health orders that would close or limit access to businesses, schools or churches. These orders cannot run longer than 30 days in a 180-day period, and may only be extended after a majority vote of the political subdivision’s government body. This would also prohibit vaccine passports in Missouri to access transportation services or public accommodations.

House Bill 574 says no entity, other than the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, USDA, county sheriffs or any other Missouri state or federal agency with statutory authority, may inspect Missouri farms or agricultural facilities.

I hope you will take time this Memorial Day to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.