Virtual public input meeting available June 3 on proposed improvements to the Junction of ND 23 and ND 8

A virtual public input meeting will be available June 3 on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 23 and ND 8.

The project consists of retrofitting a roundabout at the intersection which is located 4 miles east of New Town. Various roundabouts and pavement options will be explored as part of the meeting.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT and Brosz Engineering, Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by June 17, 2021, to Billy Doerr, Brosz Engineering, Inc., PO Box 403, Bowman, ND 58623, or email: billyd@broszengineering.com, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Billy Doerr at 701-523-3340 or billyd@broszengineering.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701‑328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

