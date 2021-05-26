Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Kane Announces $200,000 Grant for Silvercare Senior Housing

May 26, 2021 – Senator John Kane (D, Delaware/Chester) today announced Silvercare Senior Housing project in Delaware County will receive a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth Finance Authority (CFA). The funds will be used to remediate harmful asbestos and mastic containing materials from the building that is being converted into senior housing and health care services.  

Currently in development, the 49-unit affordable senior housing development will occupy the former sites of the Community Hospital of Chester and Sacred Heart Hospital. Once fully redeveloped, the former community hospitals will provide affordable housing for seniors 65 and older who have a household income at or below 60% the area median income.

“The Silvercare Senior Housing project will be a critical part of supporting our community here in the City of Chester, and this blight remediation grant is essential to keeping our seniors safe. I’m proud to support this important effort,” said Senator Kane.

CFA’s Blight Remediation Program is intended to provide funds to help Pennsylvania’s communities remediate and remove blighted properties so they can revitalize neighborhoods. Abandoned and blighted buildings detract from cities and take up space that can otherwise be used to better a community and the services it provides. Rampant blight in cities has been linked to loss in property value, health and safety threats, increased crime, and higher taxes. These grant funds provide much needed investment in infrastructure and new opportunities for Pennsylvania.

 

