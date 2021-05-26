Gigster Announces Acquisition by Ionic Partners, Enters New Phase of Growth
New investment enables Gigster to continue to drive innovation from its position as the leading application development partner for enterprise businesses.AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gigster, Inc. (“Gigster”), a leader in custom enterprise software application development using cloud teams, announced today that it has been acquired by Ionic Partners, LLC (“Ionic”) and has appointed Andy Tryba as CEO.
Gigster helps Fortune 500 companies develop software applications with the speed of a startup, coupled with the quality and expertise of the most innovative institutions in the world.
Founded in 2015 and backed by investors Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sound Ventures, Y Combinator and others, Gigster has helped hundreds of businesses deliver thousands of innovative software products to their customers. The company dramatically speeds up the custom software development process by assembling teams of the best software engineering talent from anywhere in the world then uses advanced technology to continuously calibrate on-time delivery.
The Gigster Talent Network boasts developers from universities such as MIT, Stanford, and Caltech, and companies like Google, Facebook, and Tesla. Gigster leverages the best talent from around the world to deliver software applications on-demand.
“Gigster has built an unbelievable platform that dramatically speeds up enterprise software development by utilizing amazing talent from Silicon Valley and the globe. We believe we can speed this up another 10x by utilizing modular offerings on top of the Gigster platform,“ said Andy Tryba, 18-time CEO and also Co-Founder and CEO of Ionic Partners. Andy brings decades of experience leading and scaling cloud teams in both services and software businesses.
Over the past several years, Gigster has established itself as the go-to and trusted partner for companies looking to build critical and cutting-edge applications spanning NFT, D2C eCommerce, AI/ML, CI/CD, mobile apps and more. On average, Gigster’s customers have experienced an unprecedented ~90 percent success rate for software projects, ~30 percent gains in cost efficiency and ~3.6x employee and customer satisfaction.
"Custom software is essential for every business. I founded Gigster to revolutionize how custom software is built - making it faster and easier - using new techniques and the best developers from Silicon Valley and around the globe. I'm excited to see Ionic Partners take this vision to the next level." said Roger Dickey, Co-Founder of Gigster.
About Gigster:
Gigster accelerates the delivery of digital transformation applications, giving companies the agility to thrive in a software-defined world. The Gigster platform delivers business impact with applications that matter at startup speed. Gigster's network of highly-skilled software developers, engineers, designers and product managers provides Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients with access to the world's top technical talent from the best universities and companies around the world.
For more information, please visit www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.
About Ionic Partners:
Led by a team of seasoned software operators, Ionic Partners acquires 2nd Chasm enterprise software businesses with strong core products and recurring revenue. Ionic creates extraordinary value through a product-led thesis, leveraging a cloud-first global workforce, building elastic infrastructure and business systems, and infusing world-class operating best practices into the daily workflow of their companies.
For more information, please visit www.ionicpartners.com or follow @IonicPartners on Twitter
