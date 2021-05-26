Virtual Event REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, Hosted by ASU, June 9-10, Adds Spanish Translation and Closed Caption to Make the Event More Accessible to All Attendees

The Largest Gathering of Faculty in the World Focused on Blended Learning, Builds Better Higher Education on the Foundation of Great Teaching

As the future of education evolves to support a world of hybrid teaching models, re-evaluating synchronous and asynchronous learning modes, creating innovative ways to engage students, addressing challenges around inequalities, building new policies and more, Arizona State University (ASU) will present REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit, a free two-day virtual event to build better higher education on the foundation of great teaching June 9-10.



The virtual event will cover:

How to optimize online learning : leading with student success, access to learning via online courses, programs to retain and support students

: leading with student success, access to learning via online courses, programs to retain and support students Equality first approaches : student engagement, all access and OER, racial justice, innovation in digital learning, inclusive teaching, gateway courses

: student engagement, all access and OER, racial justice, innovation in digital learning, inclusive teaching, gateway courses Developing and supporting robust systems : adopting new technologies, leveraging digital tools, online and hybrid course design, async and synchronous learning models

: adopting new technologies, leveraging digital tools, online and hybrid course design, async and synchronous learning models Adapting to policies that address faculty and student facing challenges : safety measures, risk assessments, communications, mental health, administrative/staff considerations, etc.

: safety measures, risk assessments, communications, mental health, administrative/staff considerations, etc. Lessons from COVID : taking cues from institutions and faculty that have taken action with effectiveness, sharing what’s worked, examples and strategies

: taking cues from institutions and faculty that have taken action with effectiveness, sharing what’s worked, examples and strategies Economic impact : reduced enrollments, reductions in staff, students and families struggling with reduced incomes, job losses, sizable gaps by race, class an institution type

: reduced enrollments, reductions in staff, students and families struggling with reduced incomes, job losses, sizable gaps by race, class an institution type How to partner with technology companies to drive innovation and learning outcomes

to drive innovation and learning outcomes Techniques and strategies to support this year’s new-arrival college students through student-centric strategies, responding to student needs, fostering relationships and laying a strong foundation for the future.

Hundreds of downloadable free curated resources are accessible to attendees. In addition, attendees can earn a Professional Development Credential from ASU by attending six sessions.

The Summit offers 84 sessions across nine tracks:

Ask the Experts - ELE

Connecting with Students

Equity First

Hybrid Course Design

Leadership

Leading Student Success

Lesson from COVID

Leveraging Digital Tools

Online Course Design



Leadership sessions will feature industry trailblazers:

Arizona State University - President Michael M. Crow

- President Michael M. Crow Georgetown University - President John J. DeGioia

- President John J. DeGioia Georgetown University - Research Director, Anthony Carnevale

- Research Director, Anthony Carnevale Georgia State - Exec. Director, National Institute for Success, Timothy Renick

- Exec. Director, National Institute for Success, Timothy Renick Metropolitan Community College - Chancellor Dr. Kimberly Beatty

- Chancellor Dr. Kimberly Beatty Middlebury College - Provost, Susan Baldridge

- Provost, Susan Baldridge Ohio State University - President Kristina Johnson

- President Kristina Johnson Southern New Hampshire University - President Paul LeBlanc

- President Paul LeBlanc St. Augustine's University (HCBU - NC) - President, Dr. Christine McPhail

- President, Dr. Christine McPhail UMBC - President, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski

- President, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski UT Arlington - Immediate Past President, Vistasp Karbhari



The virtual event will offer Spanish translation and closed caption to make the event more accessible to all attendees. All chats throughout the event will be translated for any users who select Spanish for their language in their profile including sessions, networking lounges and virtual booths.

Register to attend here.

