StarNews Mobile & Orange Group Partner to Unlock Access to Video Content from Local Creators in Francophone Africa
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, StarNews Mobile, the leading mobile video network allowing celebrities and influencers to monetize their fan bases in Africa, announced its group agreement with Orange Content of Orange S.A. to provide its high-quality video platform to Orange’s 150M subscribers across 15 countries in Africa. Thanks to this alliance, StarNews Mobile and Orange will fulfill their shared commitment of providing Orange subscribers with the best, most relevant local video content while creating a new revenue model for talented yet often overlooked local African content creators.
The challenge is significant: there are 650 million mobile users in Africa, surpassing the number in the United States and Europe, and the vast majority of Africans receive their daily information from their mobile phones, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing mobile-only markets. Today, mobile video provides the best content experience, particularly given the high level of illiteracy. However, the cost of a decent internet-enabled device is still prohibitive, as high as nearly 400% of the monthly income in many countries. Furthermore, video streaming uses a lot of data and data prices remain high for the mass market consumer. As a result of these challenges, current mobile streaming solutions are inadequate for the continent and the current business models are unable to provide real income for the millions of talented content creators in Africa.
This agreement with Orange, the leading telecommunications operators in Francophone Africa, marks a significant step toward providing an economically viable model that will ensure quality local content is created in Africa and delivered to the local consumers.
“The partnership with Orange represents an enormous boost in our expansion strategy as we continue to create partnerships with countless deserving content creators across the African continent who work hard to produce beautiful content, whether it’s music, sports, comedy, or entertainment,” said Guy Kamgaing, CEO of StarNews Mobile. “As StarNews services become more accessible and provide a one-of-kind streaming experience to people through an affordable subscription fee, we believe consumption of local content over mobile in Africa will take off in a massive way. Having now worked with Orange in Cameroon for over a year, they have shown us their dedication to support this movement and with their pan-African footprint, we will be able to quickly offer this same opportunity to any local content creator from Douala today to Abidjan, Dakar, Bamako, Conakry or Madagascar tomorrow. Thanks to Orange, creating a local content ecosystem in Africa will become a reality.”
StarNews Mobile has built a service that excels in its simplicity, affordability and content appeal. Utilizing proprietary technology to facilitate a two-sided marketplace, StarNews Mobile helps content creators make money from their talent while allowing consumers to enjoy streaming content on their modest mobile phones at a low price. Subscribers can enjoy content from a variety of channels including daily news, entertainment, sports, fashion, cooking and more.
Launched in the Ivory Coast in 2017, StarNews Mobile, is an opportunity for any content creator to connect with millions of young, eager fans across the continent and the diaspora while creating a sustainable new income source. The StarNews network provides a springboard and a spotlight for new and emerging content creators from Africa and around the world.
Today, StarNews Mobile is available in the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa and Nigeria with Ghana, Benin and Senegal coming soon. StarNews Mobile has established partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Moov and now Orange in order to distribute exclusive and quality video content directly to users.
For more information about StarNews Mobile, please visit: https://www.starnewsmobile.com/.
About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 142,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 82,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 259 million customers worldwide as of 31 December 2020, including 214 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.
About StarNews Mobile
StarNews Mobile is a network of mobile video channels that allows celebrities and brands to monetize their fan bases in Africa, the world’s fastest-growing mobile market. StarNews Mobile works with popular local and international stars in Africa to create exclusive and addictive short videos that fans are eager to pay for. StarNews has managed to build strong distribution and marketing partnerships with pan-African mobile operators (such as MTN, Orange and Moov), and strategic relationships with big entertainment giants like Universal Music, Sony as well as hundreds of local African creators.
