Postal Inspectors Warn Veterans Of Scams Targeting Them

NORTH DAKOTA – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is warning the nation’s veterans that scammers are creating and implementing scams specifically designed for them. These scams include COVID Vaccination Scams: Scammers will offer veterans a “cut in the vaccination line,” cash payments, or other incentives around obtaining a COVID vaccination. Read more...
Devils Lake Journal - 5/4/2021
