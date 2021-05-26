Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Postal Inspectors Warn Veterans Of Scams Targeting Them

NORTH DAKOTA – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is warning the nation’s veterans that scammers are creating and implementing scams specifically designed for them. These scams include COVID Vaccination Scams: Scammers will offer veterans a “cut in the vaccination line,” cash payments, or other incentives around obtaining a COVID vaccination.  Read more...

Devils Lake Journal - 5/4/2021

