How to be a web developer in 2021

In today’s time, we are all surrounded by technology. Technology is everywhere, from basic applications to cutting-edge inventions such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (MI), robotics and others. Even the social media sites and search engines we visit and consume content come from technology.

The e-commerce sites we use to purchase articles and company websites we visit for information require technology. If you are a technocrat or want to build your website, get on the wagon with web development in London; it is on an uphill slope.

What is web development?

To get started with the basics, you must first understand what web development is. It is the process of creating websites and applications and contains both – those compiled for the use of open source, i.e. the internet and for private networks – which are commonly seen in large enterprises – it is the Intranet. The advent focuses on the coding and programming of websites that drive functionality and operation.

To further deepen this arena, web development consists of three layers: client coding (frontend), server side coding (backend) and database technology.

The three layers of web development

Front-end development

Concerns about front-end development the features are directly visible and easily accessible to the end user. What you experience while loading websites, such as usability and aesthetics, is done by leading developers. In simpler terms, it contains the visual components that appear on websites, including buttons, navigation, and other aspects.

If frontend development is something that attracts you, then HTML, JavaScript and CSS are of paramount importance. Mastery of these languages ​​is a prerequisite. In addition, you should also be well equipped with the expertise on creating responsive designs, testing and debugging. More so, familiarize yourself with tools like content management systems, APIs and frameworks.

Back development

Back-end development takes advantage of behind-the-scenes websites and focuses on server logic and web application integration. To put it in simpler terms, it works on products and programs targeted at the customer. These developers handle servers, databases and applications; these are aspects that cannot be seen by the end user.

For prospective background developers, languages ​​and frameworks like Java and Ruby on Rails are a must. Secondly, it will come in handy to get acquainted with some skills. Employers usually seek knowledge of database managementframework utilization, programming and security compliance.

Database technology

Consider database technology as the support system or backbone of web development. It provides the repository that stores and manages various content, such as codes and files, which is of utmost importance for the optimal functionality of websites. Most websites nowadays use some form of Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) with which these trifects of web development can be seamlessly synchronized to create fully functional websites.

For those who want to delve deeper into database technology, the Structured Query Language (SQL) is considered to be the easiest among the various options. It is similar to English, which makes it easy to read, write and understand. Also familiarize yourself with some of the mainstream relational database management systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL and Oracle DB.

Difference between web design and web development

Although often used interchangeably, there is a clear difference between web design and web development. Web development caters to the functional aspects of websites such as servers and applications. Web design with the look and feel – or atmosphere – of the website. That is, web design allows for color schemes, fonts, drop-down, sliders and touchpoints. If you need further support from an experienced agency, you can web design agencies in London.

Now that you are familiar with what web development entails, we will now look at how you can go about learning these skills. If you’ve come this far, you’re probably interested in web development, no?

The learning curve for codebreakers

Thank you to the internet for offering a plethora of online courses. These online courses are called Coding Bootcamps. Application and practical operation, the learning curve is intense, and you can even be ready for work within twelve weeks.

Further good news is that you do not have to belong to a technological field such as engineering, computer science or software engineering. Even those who belong to different areas can develop skills in coding and web development. If you break the traditional stronghold where web developers pursue their technology-related fields through higher education, there are plenty of opportunities to get started anytime, anywhere. According to Switchup, several coding camps like Le Wagon and the General Assembly help hone your skills and abilities in web development.

According to research published by Brainstation, a growing number of web developers start later in their careers. About 55 percent of respondents come from another field.

The growth areas of tomorrow

More than building skills, you need to pay attention to relevant skills building. While already in the market, the phenomenon of AI, ML, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and augmented reality (AR) is in the emerging stages. The future holds tremendous growth in these areas, and future web development enthusiasts must continue with the proficiency in languages ​​in these aspects.

The area-specific coding languages ​​are Ruby and Solidity for Blockchain, JavaScript and PHP for IoT, Lisp and Prolog for AI and ML, and JavaScript and Swift for AR. In addition, cloud infrastructure is one of the growth areas, and HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL) is the recommended coding language.

Technology is common and is available everywhere, from branded websites to social media platforms to e-commerce websites. Web development creates applications and websites and consists of the three pillars of front-end development, back-end development and database technology.

Web development differs from web design in that the former relates to servers and applications, and the latter to the visual aspects such as color schemes, fonts and touch points. The development of web development today has become easier than before and can be followed through coding camps. Even more, with great growth potential in blockchain, IoT, AR and others, you also have to walk on the wagon with this.